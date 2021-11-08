Gardai appeal for witnesses after 20-year-old dies in road traffic incident
Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic incident over the weekend.
A 20-year-old male passenger died in the collision, which occurred on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford, Kilkenny in the early hours of Friday morning.
The young man was removed from the scene to St Luke's Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.
Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to contact Gardai, particularly any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the road between 2.45am and 3am.
Contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station with information.
