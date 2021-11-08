Search

08/11/2021

US borders are open to international visitors from today

Two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine is required to enter the United States

US borders are open to international visitors from today

US borders are open to international visitors from today

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

US borders are open to international visitors, starting from today, November 8, 2021. 

The United States imposed a travel ban on non-US citizens entering the country in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump, which has stayed in place for more than 19 months. 

The borders are beginning to open up to vaccinated travellers from more than 30 countries. 

To enter the United States, there are requirements before you can travel. 

Every person must be fully vaccinated before entering the country. 

Individuals are required to present a negative Covid-19 viral test result no more than 3 days before the departure date.

A negative Covid-19 test will be required for both adults and children aged 2+.

People who have recently had Covid-19 must present documentation of having recovered from Covid-19 in the last 90 days.

Vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are accepted for entry into the United States. 

These vaccines are; Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

Aerlingus welcomes the return of non-essential travel.

The airline has introduced updates to their booking system to ensure customers will have the necessary documentation required for entry to the States.

CEO of Aer Lingus, Lynne Embleton said today is a 'very important moment for Aer Lingus, the travel and tourism sector and the whole Irish economy'.

"Aer Lingus will reconnect friends and family, businesses and colleagues on both sides of the Atlantic. After 20 long months, we are re-establishing Dublin Airport as the most efficient connecting hub between the US and Europe." she added. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media