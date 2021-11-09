Action being taken to avoid power cuts this winter, Dáil hears

The Government is working to ensure there will be a secure energy supply and no power outages this winter, the Dáil has heard.
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin was asked for the assurances by Labour leader, Alan Kelly TD earlier today.
In response, the Taoiseach said the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) had advised that there is a short to medium term risk to electricity security supply and "potential for customers to lose energy supply in 2021, if action wasn't taken".
A group has now been established to continue to monitor the national response.
He said two gas stations which were decommissioned, have now been brought back into commission.
"A need has been identified for additional temporary generation and the CRU and Eirgrid are working on that basis, in terms of securing additional supply," the Taoiseach said.
Concerns have been expressed in recent months about possible power cuts this winter, and in the coming year.
