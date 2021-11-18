Gardai in Cavan seize AK47 in 'significant blow' to dissident republicans
Gardai attached to the Special Detective Unit have seized an AK47 weapon following a search in County Cavan yesterday.
The search, which is part of an investigation into dissident republican activity, took place in the Tullyhaw area of the county.
Chief Superintendent spoke about the seizure and said, "The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region."
A quantity of ammunition was also reportedly recovered.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
