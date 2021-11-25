Garth Brooks adds a third date for Croke Park concerts

Garth Brooks has added a third date to his Croke Park concerts this morning.

Tickets for his gigs on September 9 & 10 went on sale this morning at 8am, and another date has been added due to demand.

The new date is set for September 11, 2022.

Long virtual queues formed from the early hours of this morning as thousands of Irish fans vye to see the American country star perform in Croke Park.

Ticketmaster Ireland asked fans to be patient as the site is 'really busy'.

Garth fans, It’s really busy this morning, so there is a queue in place. Please be patient pic.twitter.com/gE1oT7yXWU — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) November 25, 2021

Concert Promoter, Aiken Promotions said the queue is 'moving through checkout' but is busy and also asked for patience from fans.

Que is moving through Checkout, site is extremely busy, you will get tickets. Be Patient please! #GARTHinIRELAND #GarthBrooks — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) November 25, 2021

Fans are elated to get their hands on Garth Brook's tickets after a seven-year-long wait:

YAY!! Started with 25k people in front of me but managed to get tickets to see Garth Brooks on my birthday next year pic.twitter.com/3q4jYkC1ub — Georgia (@BOOMitsGeorgia) November 25, 2021

After the 2014 debacle I never thought ⁦@garthbrooks⁩ would play Croke again. I never forgave Dublin City Council for treating us like that. If Garth can forgive him then I guess I have to force myself pic.twitter.com/IjOkvfP3HH — Margaret Rose (@margaretrose27) November 25, 2021

Thank you @garthbrooks I have my tickets for @CrokePark ....

Garth you are worth staying up all night for ..... #IrelandHesComingHome ☘☘☘ https://t.co/QWWNpNCZge — (Phínula) Claire Kerr (@clairekerrbear) November 25, 2021