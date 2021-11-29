Two big winners in Lotto draw but jackpot rolls over again

Two Lotto players are €457,080 richer after splitting a Match 5 + Bonus prize of €914,160 between them over the weekend, despite the €19.06 million bonus not being won again.

Saturday night’s Lotto draw marked the 17th draw at which players had the chance to benefit from additional prize funds rolling down to the next highest tier with a winner from the capped €19.06 million jackpot.

Over 166,000 players across Ireland won prizes in Saturday night’s Lotto and Lotto Plus games including two players from Clare and Donegal who shared the Match 5 + Bonus prize pool worth a cool €914,160.

As no additional funds were added to the capped Lotto jackpot, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in Saturday night’s draw, this was the Match 5+Bonus category.

The National Lottery are urging players in Ennis in Co. Clare and Ballyshannon in Co. Donegal to check their tickets carefully after both players matched five numbers and the bonus in last night’s draw to win €457,080 each.

The player in Ennis purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Tesco store in Ennis Shopping Centre while the Donegal winner picked their own numbers on a Normal Play selection on Thursday 25th November at Kernan’s Spar store in Ballyshannon in Co. Donegal.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s (27th November) draw were: 01, 05, 15, 23, 39, 47 and the bonus was: 30.

The two biggest winners in last night’s draw, who both now have tickets worth €457,080 each, are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. They should make contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Since the Lotto jackpot reached €19,060,800 on Wednesday 29th September and the cap came into effect on Saturday 2nd October, 183 Lotto players nationwide have now benefited from the prize roll down to the tune of approximately €15 million. Across the last 17 Lotto draws, players at the Match 5+Bonus and Match 5 tiers have enjoyed boosted prize funds due to the jackpot cap.

There has been some criticism about the amount of times the Lotto bonus has rolled over, with Bernard Durkan TD raising the issue in the Dáil recently.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin suggested the National Lottery regulator could appear before a Dáil committee on the issue.