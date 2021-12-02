Search

02 Dec 2021

'Your housing policy is a failure' Sinn Féin TD lashes out at Tánaiste

'You're housing policy is a failure' Sinn Féin TD lashes out at Tánaiste

Eoin Ó Broin has called on the Government to increase investment in affordable homes.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin told the Dáil today that a recent report suggested that house prices will only increase into the future, despite recent Government policies.

“Your housing policy is a failure,” he told Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

“Under your watch, fewer working people than ever before can put a roof over their heads.”

The Sinn Fein housing spokesman was referring to media reports citing a study by professional services firm KPMG which predicted that residential property prices in Dublin could rise by 25% over the next seven years.

“Do you and the Government accept the findings of the significant KPMG report? And what are you going to do that you’re not already proposing that would bring house prices down so that working people can afford to put a roof over their heads in the capital in the years to come?”

He called on the Government to increase investment in affordable homes and called current housing targets “paltry”.

Mr Vardkar, who said he has not yet read the report, said: “I’m not sure whether that report is predictive or not, but it doesn’t have to be.

“House prices in Ireland are too high and out of reach for too many people.

“Supply on its own will not bring down house prices, but we will not bring down house prices without supply.

“We need additional supply because of the huge deficit of housing we have in Ireland.”

Mr Varadkar said all types of housing are required, including one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes.

He also defended the Government’s controversial help-to-buy scheme and promised that a new shared equity scheme will also help anyone hoping to buy a home.

He said the Government is overseeing 10,000 new social homes being provided every year and called this a “step change”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media