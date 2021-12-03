Search

03 Dec 2021

ALERT: Boots recalls over 30 contaminated products including pregnancy vitamins

Mary McFadden

Health and beauty retailer, Boots, has recalled over 30 products including pregnancy vitamins due to contamination. 

The recall notice has been issued due to the presence of 2-chloroethanol, a recognised reaction product of the pesticide ethylene oxide. 

The pesticide is not permitted for use in food products sold in the EU, but is approved for use by other countries outside the EU.

Names and pictures of the affected products are below: 

 

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, however there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption over a long period of time. 

It's recommended exposure to the substance needs to be minimised. 

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in Boots stores supplied with the implicated batches. 

Local News

