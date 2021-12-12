Search

12 Dec 2021

Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warning for seven counties this afternoon

Reporter:

David Power

Status Yellow wind warnings will come into effect for seven coastal counties this afternoon.

A wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo which will be active from 3pm until 11pm.

Southerly winds are forecast to reach average speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h by Met Éireann.

Stronger winds are expected along coasts and on higher ground.

A wind warning for Clare and Kerry will also be active from 3pm to 8pm, with similar wind speeds expected.

Met Éireann says that fallen trees and power outages for these seven counties are possible.

For Monday, most places will stay dry with good sunny spells in most parts.

However, it will remain cloudier in the southeast where there may also be a few spots of rain or drizzle at times.

Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light southwesterly or variable breezes are predicted by Met Éireann.

