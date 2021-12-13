Two arrested in garda online scamming raid after one victim is conned out of €7,500

Gardai carried out a search operation today as part of an investigation into 'smishing' and 'vishing' attacks on bank account holders, in which one victim lost €7,500.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) conducted a search operation in Tallaght this morning, Monday 13th December, 2021.

This search operation came into effect as a result of an investigation into 'smishing' attacks on bank account holders.

During these attacks, account holders received a text, believing it was from their bank with a link attached which brought them to a cloned website.

They then input their PINs which allows the fraudsters to take control of their bank account and transfer money to a money mule account.

In one such case, a victim lost €7,500 and it was laundered through the accounts of a 22 year old female.

This female was arrested this morning and is currently detained at Rathfarnham Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

GNECB were also investigating reports that a male, purporting to be a bank employee, was calling to the homes of account holders who had received 'vishing' calls.

This man was collecting their bank cards from them. As the fraudsters already had the victim’s PINs, he was then able to use their cards to make withdrawals and purchases. A man was identified and he was arrested this morning.

This 21-year-old man was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and is at Clondalkin Garda station.