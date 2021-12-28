HSE boss Paul Reid says virus 'running rife in our communities' as latest figures revealed

The Department of Health has today been notified of an additional 9,006 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There are 521 patients in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 60 on the previous day.

There are 92 people in ICU with Covid-19, which is up from 91 yesterday.

According to RTE the Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive has said there is "no doubt now" that Covid-19 is "absolutely running rife in our communities".

Paul Reid said there is an "unparalleled level of testing volumes coming forward", and the HSE is seeing a positivity rate of up to 50% in the community.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he said: "If you think that you have Covid, it's most likely that you have it."

Mr Reid said 250,000 PCR tests were carried out over the past week, with most people getting a same day or next day test.

However, he acknowledged that there are some delays and he urged the public to "stick with us" as the HSE works to address this.

Testing capacity is being increased, he added.

Mr Reid repeated calls for those who are unvaccinated to come forward for a jab, adding that hospital consultants have reported higher levels of sickness from those who are not vaccinated.

He said Ireland has now reached an important milestone, with over two-million boosters, or third doses for the immunocompromised, administered.