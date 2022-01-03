Met Éireann warns of 'treacherous travelling conditions' overnight

Motorists have been warned of treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into the morning, due to ice.

Met Éireann has predicted that a mix of rain, sleet and snow will clear south over the country this evening and early tonight (Monday night) with a cold airmass following from the north.

"Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning," the weather forecaster warns.

Later this evening and early tonight, outbreaks of rain will continue to push south over the country whilst clearer and much colder conditions extend across northern counties as the rain clears.

Falls of sleet and snow are possible for a short time across parts of the Midlands and south.

A cold night is predicted with frost and patches of ice forming in some areas with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.

A Weather Advisory has been issued for icy conditions overnight



The Advisory is valid from 8pm tonight to 9am tomorrow morning.



Please take care when travelling.



A Weather Advisory has been issued for icy conditions overnight

The Advisory is valid from 8pm tonight to 9am tomorrow morning.

Please take care when travelling.

Tuesday will be a cold and bright day with frost clearing in the morning.

There will be long sunny spells on Tuesday and just a few rain or hail showers affecting some western and northern counties.

Maximum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees are predicted in moderate northwest breezes for the day.