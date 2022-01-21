Search

21 Jan 2022

Housing Dept reveals over 40% more new homes began construction in 2021 than year prior

Housing Dept reveals over 40% more new homes began construction in 2021 than year prior

Housing Dept reveals over 40% more new homes began construction in 2021 than year prior

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

21 Jan 2022

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Thirty thousand seven hundred and twenty four new homes were recorded as having commenced construction in 2021, marking an increase of 42% on the year prior. 

That's according to the Department of Housing, which today (January 21) published data on Commencement Notices for December last year. 

The compiled information reveals that the number of houses which began construction in 2021 totaled almost as many as in 2016 and 2017 combined (30,816). 

According to the Department, 1,736 commence notices for new residential homes were received by Building Control Authorities (BCA) in December alone. 

It marks a 12% increase on December 2020, when notices were received for 1,549 units. 

The Covid-19 pandemic brought down significant restrictions on home-building in 2020, however every other year since 2015 has seen a consistent increase in the number of residential homes built. 

The purpose of a commencement notice is to inform the Building Control Authority of the intention to carry out works or a change of use. 

It must be submitted no more than 28 days and no less than 14 days before commencement. 

Work must then commence within 28 days following validation by the BCA. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media