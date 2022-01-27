Fashion Fix | From wide leg jeans to retro jackets - the hottest denim trends of 2022

An eternal wardrobe staple, denim never really goes out of style. But the way we wear the beloved blue fabric? That never stops evolving.

Recently, we’ve seen some seismic sartorial shifts as designers and trendsetters move in a new denim direction, away from restrictive styles to looser silhouettes.

That doesn’t mean you have to overhaul your whole wardrobe, however. With a couple of key buys you can update your look ready for spring and beyond.

So what’s new for 2022? These are the catwalk and street style-inspired denim trends that are going to be huge this year…

Wide leg jeans

It’s official: skinny jeans are O-V-E-R. (For now anyway – we know they’ll be back, so don’t ditch your old faves yet.)

As seen on the runways at Valentino, Balenciaga, MSGM and more, slouchy, 90s-inspired styles that sweep the floor as you walk are de rigueur, teamed with luxe knitwear and stiletto boots or slim-fit tops and trainers.

If you feel that ultra-baggy jeans drown you a bit, opt for a hem that finishes on the ankle, or wear with leg-lengthening high heels.

Damart Detailed Jumper; Wide Leg Jeans (accessories, stylist’s own)

River Island Blue High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans

Denim skirts

While the spring/summer catwalks were awash with miniskirts, when it came to denim, midi ruled – with calf-length styles seen at Saint Laurent, Dior and Loewe.

An ideal transitional piece, a denim midi skirt can be styled with a slouchy jumper and long boots in winter, or a blouse and sandals when the weather warms up.

Monsoon Nella Denim Plaited Belt Midi Skirt Blue; Laser Print Denim Shirt in Sustainable Cotton Blue

Kin A Line Denim Skirt, John Lewis & Partners (available in February)

Sonder Studio Blouse; Denim Skirt (available from February)

Denim jumpsuits

Boiler suit, jumpsuit, coveralls… whatever you call it, a denim all-in-one is an easy solution for trendy weekend dressing.

Throw yours on with trainers for an instant casual outfit or dress it up by teaming with a wool roll neck, heeled boots and a boxy leather handbag.

Lyle & Scott Boiler Suit (available end of February; shoes, stylist’s own)



Marks and Spencer Denim Belted Long Sleeve Jumpsuit

Oversized jackets

Just as with jeans, denim jackets are throwing it back to the Nineties right now with oversized trucker and aviator styles taking centre stage.

Double denim – as seen several times recently on Kanye West and new flame Julia Fox – is another major trend right now, so pair your jacket with matching jeans (loose fit, of course) for head-to-toe hotness.

New Look Blue Denim Faux Fur Lined Aviator Jacket; White Ribbed Long Sleeve Roll Neck Top; Little Mistress Blue Ripped Straight Leg Jeans

Levi’s 90s Trucker Jacket