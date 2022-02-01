'Serious breach' of Covid rules at Foreign Affairs champagne gathering, report finds

A “serious breach” of Covid-19 social distancing rules occurred at a June 2020 Champagne celebration at the Department of Foreign Affairs, a report has found.

It follows weeks of controversy over the gathering of Department staff, held in the aftermath of Ireland winning a seat on the UN Security Council, while the country was still under strict lockdown.

The controversy came to light after a photo of around 20 staff, seen drinking Moet Champagne, was tweeted by the former secretary general Niall Burgess, before being quickly deleted.

The report found “no evidence” that any breach took place while Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was present, or that the event had been planned in advance.

The department’s secretary general Joe Hackett was asked by Mr Coveney to investigate the apparent lockdown-breaking event.

In his report, published on Monday, he wrote: “A serious breach of social distancing guidance occurred in the period immediately following the outcome of the vote.

“Following the announcement of the results, a breach of guidance on social distancing occurred.

“The then Secretary General wanted to acknowledge the achievement of Ireland’s election.

“However, by providing alcohol and requesting a group of 20 officers to congregate for the purposes of a photo, he facilitated a breach of the guidance. Although brief, this was a serious breach.”

Mr Hackett said it was his view that the actions of staff on that day “were not representative of the dedication and compliance shown by colleagues across the Department in response to the pandemic”, nor was it a reflection of the “overall conduct” of officers on the day in question.

He added: “According to accounts provided by officers, this breach lasted approximately one minute.

“Furthermore, the Review team received no evidence that public health guidance was breached when the then-Taáaiste returned to the UN Policy Unit to thank the officers.”

The report added that it could not rule out the possibility that other “minor breaches of guidance” may have occurred.

“As some officers also stood in small groups discussing the outcome, the Review Team cannot exclude the possibility that minor breaches of the social distance guidance may have occurred,” it said.

It was also critical of Mr Burgess, who is now the Irish Ambassador to France, saying he was “largely responsible” for the breach.

“By providing alcohol and organising a group photograph, the then Secretary General was largely responsible for facilitating the breach of social distance guidance that occurred,” the report stated.

“He also placed colleagues, particularly more junior ones, in a difficult position.

“His actions were uncharacteristic errors of judgment. He sincerely regrets this.”

Mr Burgess has been asked to make a donation of €2,000 to “a charity providing assistance to people affected by Covid”.

Three senior officials present on the night have been asked to make similar donations of €1,000.

Mr Hackett has recommended that no further action is taken.

Mr Hackett said no statutory rules had been breached, but that the public health guidance in place at the time had not been followed.

He added: “This may have been a brief lapse, but has understandably raised public concern.

“It has also damaged the reputation of the Department.”

Mr Hackett also apologised to the public, saying: “It was a mistake. It should not have happened and, on behalf the Department, I would like to say sorry.”

He said it had “caused offence to the public who were unable to come together at significant moments in their professional and personal lives.”

“At that time, many of our fellow citizens were dealing with the devastating impact of the pandemic and grieving the loss of loved ones” he added.

In a statement, Mr Coveney said: “I believe the report is a fair and balanced account into the events which occurred on 17 June 2020.

“I note the conclusions and welcome the actions being taken by the Secretary General.”

Mr Coveney has previously said he would be happy to answer questions on the matter at the Oireachtas committee on foreign affairs if requested.