Search

03 Feb 2022

Government will approach pensions age recommendation with an ‘open mind’

Government will approach pensions age recommendation with an ‘open mind’

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Feb 2022 2:37 PM

The Taoiseach said that the Government will approach the recommendation to retain the state pension at its current age of 66 with “an open mind”.

In a report published on Wednesday, the Social Protection Committee recommended maintaining the qualifying age for the state pension at 66, and to introduce legislation to ban mandatory retirement clauses in employee contracts.

It comes after the Government published a report which proposed raising the state pension age to 68 by 2039.

The Report of the Commission on Pensions put forward proposals in order to address the sustainability of the state pension system and the Social Insurance Fund (SIF).

The Pensions Commission proposed to increase the State Pension age by three months every year from 2028.

Publishing its report in response to the recommendation by the Pensions Commission, the Social Protection Committee proposed changes to the employers’ PRSI (Pay Related Social Insurance) contribution rates to be examined.

The Cabinet is set to assess the pensions plan at the end of March.

Labour TD Brendan Howlin described Wednesday’s report as “landmark recommendations”.

“They’re clearly at odds with the recommendations of the Pension Commission last October,” Mr Howlin added.

“It makes a very important point that it is unconvinced that the gradual increase in the pension age would have any meaningful impact on the fiscal position of the social insurance fund.

“It also calls for a ban on the use of mandatory retirement ages.

“One of the most important recommendations is that we should now build flexibility into our pension system to allow those with 40 years of contributions to access the state pensions at the age of 65.”

Micheal Martin said that the Government will approach the recommendations with “an open mind”.

“I think the commission did very detailed work,” he added.

“In the last 50 years in particular, survival rates in heart disease and survival rates from cancer and from stroke have been dramatically transformed.

“But it’s a good story, that we’re living longer. But it has implications for pensions, of how we sustain society with longer lives and greater access to health care and interventions.

“On the mandatory recommendations, we support that in terms of the banning of any mandatory clauses on retirement.

“People should be able to continue to work if that is their wish and choice. That makes sense, again, relative to the fact that we’re living longer.

“There will not be any easy choices here.”

Mr Howlin added: “This is a difficult decision.

“I think that the notion that an all-party committee would look at this and connect with actual solutions that are fiscally sound is something that should carry weight in the House.

“Covid has changed the way we look at work, our attitude of what location, flexibility, the nature of work itself.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media