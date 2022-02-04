Rice products at popular Irish supermarkets recalled due to possible presence of INSECTS
Eleven rice products at popular Irish supermarkets have been recalled due to the possible presence of insects.
That's according to the Food Association of Ireland (FSAI), which released the alert warning consumers about the affected batches of SuperValu and Centra Own Brand rice products.
Implicated products include Supervalu's Boil in the Bag Long Grain Rice 500g, Basmati Rice 1kg and Brown Rice 1kg, as well as Centra's Boil in the Bag Long Grain Rice 500g, Basmati Rice 1kg and Long Grain Rice 1kg.
A full list of the affected batches and their pack sizes are below:
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in the stores supplied with the implicated batches.
