ALERT: Gardaí seek public assistance in locating missing teenage girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Hannah O'Brien who is missing from the Julianstown area of Co. Meath since Wednesday, 2nd February 2022.
Hannah is described as being 5' 3" with a slim build. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Hannah was wearing at the time she went missing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Mullinahone's Catherine Foley holds onto the ball despite the challenge of Aisling Gannon, St Jude's. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.