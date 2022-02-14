Search

14 Feb 2022

Gardai appeal for information into murder of Andrew Burns in 2008

Gardai appeal for information into murder of Andrew Burns in 2008

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Feb 2022 2:52 PM

Gardai investigating the murder of Andrew Burns have renewed their appeal for information.

Mr Burns, 27, was murdered at Donnyloop in Castlefin, Co Donegal, on  February 12, 2008.

He received a number of gunshot wounds and was later found on a road close to Donnyloop Church. He was pronounced dead shortly before 8pm.

One person has been convicted of his murder and is serving a life sentence.

However gardai say they believe that a number of people were involved.

They said Mr Burns’ family continued to struggle to come to terms with his murder.

Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said: “An Garda Siochana in Donegal would like to directly appeal to those individuals who were on the periphery of the group involved in Andrew’s murder.

“In particular their friends, family members and partners.

“It has been 14 years since Andrew’s murder and during that time relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 14 years ago.

“An Garda Siochana is appealing to those individuals to look into their conscience and unburden themselves of whatever information they may have.”

Gardai said they are grateful for all the witnesses who have come forward and made statements in the intervening years, but it is never too late for those who have yet to come forward to make contact.

Information will be treated in the strictest confidence, gardai said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, or the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media