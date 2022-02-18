Search

People travelling during Storm Eunice urged to heed transport safety messages

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

18 Feb 2022 10:59 AM

Members of the public planning to travel during Storm Eunice are being urged to heed safety messages from transport agencies. 

The Department of Transport issued a warning yesterday evening (Thursday February 17) asking people to pay close attention to updates from the National Transport Authority, Road Safety Authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Bus Éireann. 

Storm Eunice has brought severe winds and - in some cases - snow across the country, with red and orange alert areas such as Waterford, Clare, Kerry and Cork most affected. 

According to Department advice, people intending to travel by air or ferry should check directly with flight or ferry operators in case of service interruption. 

It's also been advised to stay away from all coastal areas, with the Irish Coast Guard telling the public to 'Stay High, Stay Dry'. 

Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees, electricity cables and debris. High-sided vehicles, cyclists and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerably at present. 

The Department is also reminding people of "critical" advice to never touch or approach fallen wires. 

Anyone who comes across fallen wires is advised to stay clear and contact ESB Networks on 1800 372 999. 

Other recommended advice includes taking shelter, securing garden furniture and any tented or temporary structures, keeping mobile phone charged. 

