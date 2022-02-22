EPA finds E.coli in staggering number of private water supplies

E.coli was found in one in 20 private water supplies in Ireland according to a report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This makes up five per cent of total private water supplies.

The findings of the Drinking Water Quality in Private Group (PG) Schemes and Small Private Supplies 2020 report also shows that over one quarter of small private supplies, serving food businesses, nursing homes, crèches and B&Bs, were not monitored in 2020.

In addition, the report also claimed that upgrade works should be progressed without delay at those PG Schemes which have identified as a priority in order to improve the drinking water quality of these supplies.

Commenting on its findings, the director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement, Dr Tom Ryan, said: "Consumers should expect, as a minimum, that their water is safe to drink... however, compliance with the E.coli standard is not as good as it should be for water from private group water schemes and small private supplies.

"It is essential that works to improve water quality are carried out as soon as possible to eliminate the serious risks to people’s health.

"Water suppliers are obliged to make sure drinking water is clean and wholesome for consumers," he added.

Over 1,700 small private supplies (premises like hotels, pubs and restaurants, crèches, nursing homes and national schools) also provide water to staff, customers and service users on a daily basis; in addition, drinking water is provided by over 380 group water schemes to approximately 200,000 people across rural communities.

The Irish Independent has also reported that contamination could be more widespread, as 480 other small private supplies were not inspected, while the EPA also admitted that there could be "many more" supplies not registered with their local authority for inspection.

THMs

The report also took issue with the presence of trihalomethanes (THM) in certain areas.

THMs are a by-product of the chlorine disinfection process, and are formed where there is an excess of organic matter in the water source.

It is recommended for water suppliers to keep THM levels within the drinking water standards to avoid any possible health impacts from long term exposure.

However, the report found that twenty-two private group schemes (7 per cent) failed to meet the standard for THM, including seven schemes that the European Commission has identified as being of particular concern.

E. coli details

Escherichia coli, better known as E. coli, is defined as "a bacterium commonly found in the intestines of humans and other animals, some strains of which can cause severe food poisoning."

According to the nonprofit academic medical centre Mayo Clinic: "Most types of E. coli are harmless or cause relatively brief diarrhoea, but a few strains, such as E. coli O157:H7, can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

"You may be exposed to E. coli from contaminated water or food — especially raw vegetables and undercooked ground beef.

"Healthy adults usually recover from infection with E. coli O157:H7 within a week.

"Young children and older adults have a greater risk of developing a life-threatening form of kidney failure."