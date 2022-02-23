Search

23 Feb 2022

Public and home EV charging points 'essential' to meet Ireland's climate goals - Naughton

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

23 Feb 2022 5:44 PM

The delivery of charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) is "essential" to meet Ireland's climate goals. 

That's according to the Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, who made the comment at an informal meeting of transport ministers in Paris yesterday (Tuesday February 22). 

Speaking about Ireland's target of almost a million EVs on roads by 2030, the Minister Naughton said the Department will prioritise the delivery of "fast and rapid charge points" over the next five years. 

She said, "A strong and balanced delivery of both public and smart home chargers is essential for Ireland’s climate goals." 

Electric cars are becoming more popular in Ireland, with electric and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) accounting for 21% of all new cars licensed in January this year. Just over 9% of all new cars licensed for the first time in January 2021 were electric or PHEVs. 

That's according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office, which also shows the number of new licensed Diesel cars is decreasing, with 3,116 recorded in January 2022 compared to January 2021's 5,801. 

While in France, Minister Naughton also participated in a roundtable discussion where she spoke about skills shortages in the freight transport sector. 

She said, "Transport workers are essential to Ireland’s economy and have worked in unprecedented conditions over the past two years to keep critical supplies flowing in and out of the country. Today’s debate was a timely opportunity for an exchange of views with my EU counterparts on how best to address the needs of these workers and to protect the sector." 

