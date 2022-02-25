Man appears in court over fatal farmland shooting

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Co Dublin earlier this week.
Keith Conlon, who was shot on farmland at Hazel Grove near Tallaght on Tuesday, died on Thursday at Tallaght University Hospital.
Diarmuid Phelan, 53, with an address at Kiltalown Lane, appeared before Tallaght District Court on Friday.
A small crowd gathered outside the court on Friday morning, as Phelan was taken away by Irish police.
Appearing before Judge Patricia McNamara wearing a white, open-necked shirt, the senior counsel and law lecturer did not speak during the brief hearing, only acknowledging his name.
Detective Garda Michael McGrath, from Tallaght Garda Station, provided the court with details of arrest, charge and caution.
The judge said that there was no application for legal aid.
Phelan was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on Friday 4 March.
Cllr Andy Moloney listed Cahir Castle’s attractions for film makers and Cahir's architectural connections to the British royal family
Rachael Blackmore was joined by Transition Year students and their teachers from Clonmel’s Presentation Secondary School after she partnered Shantreusse to victory at Clonmel Races
Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall where the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors took place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.