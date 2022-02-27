Pressure to expel Russian ambassador grows as anti-war protests continue in Dublin

Pressure is growing on the Irish Government to expel the Russian ambassador, as protests continued in Dublin against the invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday (February 26) afternoon, dozens of protesters once again gathered outside the Russian Embassy in south Dublin to call on Russia to end the attacks on Ukraine.

Labour TD Ivana Bacik and Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher were among the crowd.

Russian ambassador with his coterie of friends and advisers in Dublin should pack up and go. #WeStandWithUkraine. https://t.co/dpci6ksSCD — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) February 26, 2022

It comes amid growing calls for the Russian Ambassador to be expelled from Ireland.

Members of the governing coalition parties joined in calls from Sinn Féin and other opposition parties to have Yury Filatov removed from the country.

By 6pm on Saturday, 35 Fianna Fáil TDs and senators had signed a petition calling on Mr Filatov to be expelled.

Earlier, the chair of the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee and senior Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan, had also tweeted a call for the ambassador to be forced to leave Ireland.

Growing pressure on the Government to expel the Russian Ambassador – here’s the latest version of the petition signed by Fianna Fáil TDs and senators pic.twitter.com/V1FcUwH1sd — Dominic McGrath (@McGrathDominic) February 26, 2022

A protest was also held in Dublin city centre on Saturday, as crowds gathered on O’Connell Street to oppose the Russian action in Ukraine.