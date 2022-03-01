'It's about saving lives' - Gardai launch initiative to combat excessive speeding

An Garda Síochána are conducting an enforcement initiative over twenty four hours to combat excessive or inappropriate speeding on Irish roads.

During the course of the operation, drivers will be reminded of the dangers of speeding with the overall aim to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on roads nationwide.

Operation Slow Down is reportedly in place from this morning (Tuesday March 1) until 7am on Wednesday March 2.

Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry, of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said, "Firstly I would like to thank the majority of those who travel within the speed limits. However, our enforcement operations continue to detect motorists traveling at speeds significantly above the posted speed limits. This reckless behaviour poses a serious risk not just to the motorists themselves, but to all the road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It's about saving lives."

According to Gardai, excessive speed is a "major" contributory factor in collisions, with the CEO of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) Sam Waide estimating 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

He said, "Excessive speed continues to be a leading contributory factor in fatal and serious injury collisions in Ireland and internationally. Evidence shows that many drivers are choosing to speed in our towns, villages and on rural roads. The RSA’s Free Speed observational study found that half of all drivers (52%) were observed speeding on urban roads and over a quarter (27%) were speeding on rural roads.

"This National Slow Down Day, and indeed every day, please remember the faster you drive, the more likely you are to crash which could result in death or serious injury. Slow down – drive at a speed that is appropriate to the conditions and your experience and remember a speed limit is not a target."

The operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in 1322 speed enforcement zones.

Government Departments, Local Authorities, public and private sector fleet operators are invited to participate in the initiative by circulating to employees the key message of slowing down.

Chief Superintendent Hennebry concluded: "I'm appealing to all road users to support us in our efforts to keep everybody safe on our roads. Please slow down, check your speed, drive safely, not only on National Slow Down Day, but every day."