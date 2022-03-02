Covid-19 patients in ICU drop to another low

The number of Covid-19 patients currently requiring treatment in hospital has fallen to its lowest figure in over six months.
There were just 46 patients with Covid-19 requiring ICU care today, the latest figures show.
That number is the lowest figure since August 14 last.
While the numbers in ICU remain low, hospital figures rose slightly with 653 Covid-19 patients in hospital today. That was up on Tuesday's figure which stood at just 616.
The low numbers in ICU come as the Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed further on Monday with face masks no longer mandatory in public, apart from in healthcare settings.
