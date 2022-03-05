Irish services exports sees record high of €285bn 'last year of all years' - Tánaiste

The value of services exports from Ireland last year is the highest level on record, according to preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It rose to €285bn in 2021 - an increase of 17% on the year prior - which Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, called "a testament to the strength" of Ireland's services sector.

Speaking about the figures, the Tánaiste said, "It is remarkable that last year of all years we see record increases in our services exports. The figures, which are only preliminary at this point, are a testament to the strength of our services sector, particularly Computer Services, which account for 60% of our overall service exports."

"There are thousands of jobs behind these figures, and we should never take for granted the value and importance of trade with other countries.”

The largest increase was reportedly in the area of computer services, which increased by €35.7 billion to almost €170 billion in 2021.

The Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy, also commented on the CSO release.

He said, "We have seen exceptional growth in our services sector in recent years, reflecting the scale of innovation and responsiveness of Irish companies to market needs.

"Today’s results are very positive with of the value of our services exports rising to its highest level yet. The importance of international trade, the goods, and services we export globally, have huge benefits to our economy. It sustains business, creates jobs and funds critical infrastructure."