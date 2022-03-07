Gardai to host representatives from 60 countries at women in policing conference
Two hundred representatives of policing organisations from over 60 countries will gather in Ireland tomorrow (Tuesday March 8) for a women in policing conference hosted by An Garda Síochána.
Gardai are at the helm of the three-day International Association of Women in Policing conference - which takes place in Dublin on International Women's Day - as part of its centenary commemorations.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, as well as the first female Commissioner of An Garda Síochána, Ms. Noirín O’Sullivan, will both be in attendance.
A 'Parade of Nations' will take place at 11am from Dublin Castle to College Green with delegates in full uniform with their national flag.
The Ukrainian national flag will lead the parade as a mark of respect for police in the war-torn country.
