Largest ever aid convoy on a par 'with Live Aid' leaves Ireland for Ukraine

Irish truckers have begun a journey to Ukraine carrying 500 tonnes of aid for the war-torn country.

The first section of a convoy of 25 Irish lorries, carrying hundreds of tonnes of aid for the people of Ukraine, left Dublin Port early on Tuesday afternoon.

The goods, including medical supplies and clothing, come from individuals, community groups and companies from across the island of Ireland.



Truck driver Adam Johnston from the Aid From Ireland organisation (Niall Carson/PA)

The lorries, which should reach the Ukrainian/Polish border by the end of the week, were provided by transport operators from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The Irish Ferries company has also offered support to the Aid From Ireland initiative.

"The response has been overwhelming," said one of the co-ordinators at Dublin Port, John Tuohy said.

He said the only thing he could remember on a par with the undertaking, was the Live Aid global event in the 1980s.

"The response has been brilliant - from companies, individuals, schools, scouts - everyone. It has been unbelievable," John said of the response to humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian invasion.

He said the transport companies and truck drivers are "the real heroes".

"The transport companies are working for free and the truck drivers are giving their time," he said. They have been grateful to have some generous benefactors who have helped with the costs, amid soaring fuel costs.

Tatyana Buhera, a Ukrainian who has lived in Ireland for several years, was part of the organising efforts.

She praised the support that had come from Ireland since Russia invaded her home country.

But she said that Nato needed to impose a no-fly zone over her country.

“It is very important because people who left their houses, they have nothing but probably just documents with them. It is so important for the small kids to have food, to have some clothing,” she said.



The aid has been donated by individuals, community groups and companies from across the island of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

“And also it is important for those brave men and women who are trying to fight the enemy, they have no means for that.

“Some warm clothes, some goods – it is so important for them to keep fighting and keep their families protected.”

Ms Buhera said that her brother was in Ukraine and was willing to fight if needed.

“Nobody is hiding. Everybody wants to go and fight,” she said.

“The nation is united like never before.”

Ray Cole, the director of the Virginia Transport logistics company, said that the convoy leaving from Dublin was the “first tranche” of aid.



Truck driver Donal Lennon holds a flag in his cab as the Aid From Ireland lorries prepare to leave Dublin Port (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Cole said that 11 trucks, with 11 drivers, made up the first part of the convoy to leave.

They contain “any and everything”, he said.

One truck, Mr Cole said, contained 10 tonnes of porridge oats, while others contained clothes, food and medical equipment.

He said his company employed a lot of people from Ukraine.

“We just want to give something back,” he said.

“Ireland has always been good at supporting people in need. We’re just doing our bit to help them. It is a tragedy what is going on. Anything we can do to help them.”

Aid from Ireland was set up by chief organiser Tommy Byrne, an Irishman living in Poland - and is a the name given to the enormous collective efforts of individuals and companies all over the island of Ireland who have come together to support the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The trucks have been provided by transport operators from Ireland and Northern Ireland. Irish Ferries have donated shipping to get from Ireland to continental Europe.

The transport and logistics companies are providing warehouse space and sorting staff completely free of charge.

Some of the items in the aid delivery include: 600 survival kits from Boojum, to include flash lamps and warm clothing; 10,000 Kg of porridge donated by Flahavans; 6 pallets of first aid and medical supplies supplied by Hibernian Healthcare.

In addition, there have been significant donations collected from individual donations via schools and community appeals.