15 Mar 2022

Covid booster doses now being offered to 12-15 year olds, HSE confirms

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

15 Mar 2022 10:27 AM

Covid booster doses are now being offered to 12-15 year old children, the HSE has confirmed. 

Parents or guardians can book a booster appointment at a vaccination centre or attend a walk-in vaccination clinic in their area. 

According to the HSE, children need to wait 6 months after their second dose (if they have already received primary vaccination) before they can get a booster. 

They will not be able to avail of a booster unless at least 179 days have passed since their second dose. 

If the child has contracted Covid-19 since their second dose, they should only get a booster dose at least 6 months after their positive result, or at least six months from when their symptoms started. 

The most recent Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) figures show over 30,000 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland in the last seven days. 

Local News

