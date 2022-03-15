'I hope we will be alive tomorrow' - Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland's heartbreaking radio interview

Ambassador Larysa Garesko made the comments while speaking to RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland programme
The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland issued a stark, assertive warning to Russia while speaking to RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland programme. She also told the show that her mother is finishing every conversation by saying, "I hope we will be alive tomorrow."
Her latest interview follows ambassador Larysa Gerasko's speech at the Garden of Remembrance in County Dublin, where she accused Russia of trying to 'exterminate' her home country and its people.
Ms Gerasko said that her country "will never forget, and we will never forgive" Russia for its current invasion, which was ordered nearly three weeks ago by President Vladimir Putin.
She appeared on the programme to discuss the announcement that 6,000 Ukrainian refugees have come to Ireland, while plans are underway to set up a Ukrainian community centre where people could come to meet up with other refugees and get information regarding the best ways to help them.
Larysa Gerasko, Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland. Pic: Twitter
Ms Gerasko also said that the Ukrainian community was trying to assist with translators for the planned centre, and that while it would be difficult to estimate an exact figure, perhaps up to 80,000 refugees could enter into Ireland.
She also thanked the Irish Government and the Irish people for such a warm welcome.
One heart-wrenching moment came when she revealed that her own parents remained in Ukraine and refused to leave their home to join her in Ireland.
Ms Gerasko added that she asked them every day to come to her, but they refused, and said her mother has been finishing every conversation saying, "I hope we will be alive tomorrow."
