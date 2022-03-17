Search

17 Mar 2022

Support centres open across Ireland to aid more than 7000 Ukrainian refugees

Support centres open across Ireland to aid more than 7000 Ukrainian refugees

City centre hubs in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will help Ukrainian refugees obtain PPS numbers and social welfare support

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Mar 2022 10:45 AM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Ireland has confirmed the opening of new support centres in Dublin Cork and Limerick for refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, which was sparked by the Russian invasion.

The country has also issued more than 5,000 PPS numbers to Ukrainian refugees since the war began, allowing them to work and access state support.

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said on Thursday that three city centre hubs will help Ukrainian refugees obtain PPS numbers, social welfare support and give them access to other state services.

Ireland has already taken in more than 7,000 refugees since the war began.

The support centres in Dublin and Cork are already open, with the one in Limerick set to open next week.


The welcome room at the processing facility for Ukrainian refugees at Dublin Airport 

Ms Humphreys said: “These dedicated hubs in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will ensure that Ukrainian families and individuals who have fled this terrible war can get the supports they need as quickly as possible.”

“My officials are present in these new centres, as well as our Intreo Centres, to assist the Ukrainian people in obtaining the likes of a PPS number, which is a crucial first step to accessing different services offered by the state.

“Teams of staff from my department and the Department of Justice will be working over the Bank Holiday period, on Friday and Saturday, to assist the people from Ukraine arriving into Ireland with their immediate needs.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that the hubs will “provide new dedicated locations where we can ensure everyone entering the state, no matter which port of entry they arrive at, has an opportunity to receive their temporary permission letter, their PPS number and income supports”.

She said that Ireland has granted temporary protection to more than 3,000 people, primarily through a reception facility at Dublin Airport.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media