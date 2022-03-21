Gardai investigate death of man discovered in tent
The death of a man in Dublin City Centre early this morning (Monday March 21) is being investigated by gardai.
The man’s body was discovered in a tent at Loftus Lane, close to Parnell Street and Bolton Street on the north side of the capital.
Gardai and emergency services attended the scene at 3am.
The man received medical treatment, but was later pronounced dead.
The scene is still preserved this morning, with a post-mortem examination due to be carried out.
