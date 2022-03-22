Employment surge expected as companies plan staff increases

Employers in Ireland are expected to embark on a significant recruitment drive for staff in the coming months, according to an employment survey.

In the second quarter of 2022, employers across all industries are planning to expand headcount significantly according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

42% of employers in the IT and technology sector are looking to hire new staff, the survey finds.

The Ireland Outlook is at a 30-year high of +47%, growing 14 percentage points quarter-on-quarter and 44 percentage points year-on-year.

The study is based on responses from 411 employers across Ireland and asks whether companies intend to hire additional workers or reduce the size of their workforce in the coming quarter.

The survey notes that employers know flexibility is the key to attracting workers in a tight labour market: Organisations expect 56% of Finance workers and 54% of the Human Resources workforce to work a hybrid mix of onsite workplace & remote.

John Galvin, managing director of ManpowerGroup Ireland says the Irish IT sector will be a "leading light" in the economic recovery.

“The pandemic has revolutionised the use of technology and IT across all sectors, which has driven up demand for tech skills in companies across the board.

“The tech sector had been an early adaptor of remote working prior to the pandemic, and we’re seeing tech companies continue to offer remote and hybrid work opportunities as offices have reopened.

“At a time when employers are facing a talent shortage, this is an important consideration in making new job opportunities candidate friendly and diversifying talent pools to attract the right candidates," Mr Galvin said.

Digital roles are in high demand: IT, Technology, Telecoms, Communications and Media reported outlook (+51%). Whole & Retail was the strongest sector (+71%) followed by Education, Health, Social & Government (+58%) and Construction (+52%).

The weakest hiring intentions were found in Primary Production (+43%), however this number is stlil very positive and illustrates consistent hiring intentions for this sector.

Munster leads Ireland's regions with the highest Outlook at +65%, up a record +46% year-on-year. While Connacht is experiencing the lowest forecasted hiring intentions at +38%, however still showing positive hiring growth.