Search

22 Mar 2022

Defence tells Court of Appeal that arrest of man convicted of attempted rape was not lawful

Defence tells Court of Appeal that arrest of man convicted of attempted rape was not lawful

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Mar 2022 6:11 PM

The arrest of a homeless man who was caught on security cameras attempting to rape another homeless man in the street was not lawful, his lawyers argued at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.  

William Dollard (32) had pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault and attempted anal rape of a 61-year-old male at a location in Co Cork on May 30, 2017.  

A jury at the Central Criminal Court found him guilty, however, and he was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment by Mr Justice Paul McDermott in June 2020.  

Dollard later appealed the conviction on the grounds that Mr Justice McDermott erred by holding that his arrest under Section 24 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 was “exercised lawfully by gardai”.  

The appellant also claimed that the judge erred by holding that gardai had lawfully seized his clothing after his arrest and “consequently the evidence obtained was admissible”.  

At the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, Seamus Clarke SC, for Dollard, said his client was detained after a garda had viewed footage, recorded by CCTV equipment installed at a nearby premise, of Dollard sexually assaulting the man.  

At that stage, counsel said the heavily intoxicated victim was not willing to make a complaint.  

His client was then arrested under Section 24 of Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994. Counsel told the court that arrests of this type were usually made when someone was perceived to be either a danger to the public or themselves.   

Mr Clarke claimed that in this case the legislation had been used as a “colourful device” to arrest his client to make sure he would be available if gardai needed to act on any complaint of sexual assault.  

“What flows from that arrest is a seizure of clothes,” Mr Clarke said.  

Siobhan Lankford SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that the CCTV footage “was part of the garda’s consideration when she went out and arrested the accused”.  

“It informed her decision,” Ms Lankford explained.  

Ms Lankford said the recording showed Dollard lying behind his victim and making “thrusting motions” against the man’s “bare bottom”.  

“She [the garda] was entitled to make the arrest under Section 24. There was nothing wrong with the arrest and no complaint can be made in relation to it,” counsel said, adding that forensic evidence “in this case was not of as much importance as the CCTV [evidence]”.   

“The complainant was unclear about matters. The crucial evidence was the CCTV footage,” she said.   

Judgment has been reserved.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media