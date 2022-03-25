Search

25 Mar 2022

Time for factor 50! Ireland to continue experiencing high temperatures this weekend

25 Mar 2022 10:17 AM

The sunny spell of weather being enjoyed in Ireland is set to continue throughout the weekend. 

Irish people have been enjoying high temperatures in recent days, climbing to 18.5 degrees in Phoenix Park in Dublin on Wednesday (March 23) – the highest temperature recorded all year. 

A temperature of 18.1 degrees was also recorded in Athenry in Co Galway.

The national forecaster is predicting high temperatures today (Friday March 25) while tomorrow is set to be a “dry day with sunny spells and a light easterly breeze”.

Sunday will also see temperatures climb to 17 degrees. 

Met Éireann says that the good weather will be here to stay until Monday at least, giving people the chance to enjoy the sunshine over the weekend.

Yesterday (March 24) in south Dublin, people took turns jumping off the rocks at the Forty foot in South Dublin, while parks have been full of people making the most of the spring sunshine. 

