'It is a legal requirement' - Revenue to contact 300k property owners over late tax returns

Three hundred thousand property owners in Ireland will be contacted in the coming weeks about overdue Local Property Tax (LPT) returns.

According to Revenue, property owners were due to submit their LPT returns for the 2022 - 2025 valuation period in November 2021.

Head of Revenue's LPT branch, Katie Clair, commented and said, "We are writing to property owners who haven’t yet submitted their LPT Return as a reminder that it is a legal requirement to do so.

"Regardless of whether you have paid in full or have a rollover payment arrangement in place or even where you agree with the Notice of Estimate that Revenue has made for your property, you still need to file an LPT Return to confirm the correct valuation band of your property. Such property owners now need to make sure that they engage with Revenue and submit their LPT Return."

Returns of 1.7 million properties have been submitted to date, however Ms Clair is asking all owners who haven't yet filed to do so straight away.

She said, "I urge all property owners who haven’t filed their LPT Return to take immediate action and use this opportunity to ensure they are fully compliant with their LPT obligations."

LPT returns can be filed online by accessing the online portal on Revenue.ie or by contacting the LPT Helpline at 01 738 36 26.