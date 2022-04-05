Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary says he won't leave his children 'a bundle of money'

Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary says he will be not leave his children a "bundle of money' but will make sure they have a good start in life.

His latest statement is consistent with previous comments by him, as over 10 years ago he also told the Guardian newspaper in a lengthy interview that he wouldn't be leaving his children a fortune.

"I'll make sure they're hard-working. My kids won't inherit my wealth. I'll give them money for a nice house but, other than that, go and provide for your own family," he said in a 2011 interview.

Speaking recently to Independent.ie, the Ryanair CEO outlined what he plans to do with his money when he dies.

"I am a firm believer in Warren Buffet's maxim give them enough that they can do anything but not enough that they can do nothing," he said.

"So they will all get something. My wife will get most of it, when I pass away, and then she can do what she wants," he said.

#VIDEO Michael O’Leary vows that his children will not “inherit a bundle of money” https://t.co/VEeuwik5m1 — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) April 5, 2022

He said both he and his wife are determined "the kids are not going to inherit a bundle of money".

He said he hoped they would be in the fortunate position to pass on their children a "nice house and they could inherit a farm of land" and then decide what they want to do with it.