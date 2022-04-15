Search

15 Apr 2022

Dogs Trust Ireland warns of toxic threats to dogs this Easter 

Dogs Trust Ireland warns of toxic threats to dogs this Easter 

Chocolate, Daffodils and Hot-Cross Buns Top the List of Poisonous Risks

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

15 Apr 2022 10:14 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

With Easter just a few days away, Dogs Trust Ireland are asking dog owners to be extra vigilant this bank-holiday weekend.

Visits to the vet are avoidable if proper precautions are put in place according to the charity. The biggest toxic threat to dogs is consuming chocolate as it contains theobromine which can have fatal consequences. The darker the chocolate, the more dangerous it is according to the charity

However, chocolate is not the only cause for concern this Springtime the charity warns.

Daffodils also pose risks as these beautiful Easter flowers can be toxic if consumed. Eating the bulbs, flowers or even drinking water from the vase can have similar effects to eating chocolate.

The same can be said for hot-cross buns, another popular Easter treat, as ingesting even a small amount of raisins could lead to kidney failure.

Veterinary and Welfare Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, Niamh Curran-Kelly said: 

“We love seeing dogs being included in the festive fun, but chocolate is something that shouldn’t be shared. Nobody wants to be rushing their dog to the vet with suspected poisoning over the Easter holidays. 

We’re asking dog owners to please be careful if you are organising an Easter egg hunt in an area that your dog can easily access. Please also remind children that although it may be tempting to share with their dog, that when it comes to chocolate, sharing is not caring.” 

If you suspect your dog has eaten any quantity of chocolate or any other toxic item, please contact your vet for advice immediately. The sooner veterinary treatment is started, the greater your dog’s chances of recovery are. 

Storing your local veterinary practices out of hours number in your phone and bringing the packaging of what you suspect you dog has eaten can play a vital role in aiding a speedy recovery. 

Signs of chocolate toxicity in dogs include: 

  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhoea
  • Tender abdomen
  • Excessive thirst
  • Excitability
  • Racing heart rate
  • Drooling
  • Tremors or in severe cases, seizures

Dogs Trust Ireland have issued their top tips for an egg-tra safe Easter: 

  • Never give your pooch any human chocolate as a treat. Ensure that children and visitors understand why and adhere to this rule too.  
  • Make sure that bins are dog-proof to prevent them scavenging through rubbish.  
  • Never leave any chocolate unsupervised, such as cakes cooling on worktop surfaces.  
  • Teach your dog to move away from something when you ask them to ‘leave it’. This valuable life skill will come in handy if
  • your dog reaches for something they shouldn’t have. 
  • Keep a close eye on your dog whilst out walking, to avoid them scoffing discarded food that is potentially harmful.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media