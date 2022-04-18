Community centres in Ireland to benefit as €15m funding announced for upgrades

Fifteen million euro in capital funding has been announced for the upgrade and refurbishment of community centres across Ireland.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, made the announcement this week (Friday April 15) and is encouraging all community groups to consider applying.

She said, "Community Centres are at the heart of every community in Ireland, rural and urban. We need places for people to meet up, to play sport and engage in all sorts of activities whether it is meals for the elderly, indoor soccer or basketball, or providing a space for the local dramatic society to perform.

"This new fund is about supporting them to carry out vital upgrade works as well as enhancing the services and amenities they can provide to persons of all ages in their community.

"I am encouraging all community groups to look at this fund and think about how they can use it to improve their own local parish hall or community centre. Do you need new windows or doors? Does the stage or sound system need to be upgraded? Could you look at developing space for a Youth Hub or Community Cinema? Community Centres are all about bringing people together in a locality."

According to the Department of Rural and Community Development, the Community Centres Investment Fund will provide grants for works such as energy retrofitting, disability access, and communal facilities such as toilet improvements.

Funding will be available under three Categories with grants of between €10,000 and €300,000 available.

Small scale projects and improvements can access between €10,000 and €25,000 (category 1) with €25,001 and €100,000 for larger projects (category 2) and €100,001 to €300,000 for major projects (category 3).

Applications for category two and three options must include a minimum contribution of 5% of the total project costs from the applicants' own funds.

More information on the fund is available here.