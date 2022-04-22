Cannabis worth over €200,000 found in shed by Garda drugs unit
Drugs worth over €200,000 have been seized from a shed in Westmeath by the Gardai Divisional Drugs Unit.
The discovery was made as part of Operation Tara yesterday (April 21) in Tyrrellspass, where cannabis estimated to be worth €206,400 was recovered.
The drugs will now be sent for further analysis.
A car at the location was also seized as well as tools and mobile phones.
An Garda Síochána confirms no arrests have been made at this time but investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.