Eight men due in court for 2021 assault of teenager left with 'serious injuries'
Eight men are due to appear in court this morning (April 26) after being charged for the serious assault of a teenager in 2021.
The attack occurred last year between the hours of 11pm on Sunday June 27 and 12.30am on Monday June 28 at Upperchurch Village in Thurles, Co Tipperary, with the injured party taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries described by Gardai as "serious".
Five men were initially arrested on July 16 2021 and released without charge with files prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
A further three men were arrested in July and August 2021 and also released without charge.
All eight men - aged between 18 and 20 - have now been charged by Gardai.
They will appear before Thurles District Court at 10.30am this morning (Tuesday April 26 2022).
