03 May 2022

Harris launches helpdesk to aid Ukrainian refugees seeking further education

Mary McFadden

03 May 2022 12:46 PM

Ukrainian people seeking access to third level education will be supported via a newly created helpdesk. 

That's according to the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, who has today (May 3) announced the establishment of the National Student and Researcher (NSR) Helpdesk. 

It will reportedly assist the needs of third-level students and researchers among the 20,000 refugees who have fled to Ireland from the war in Ukraine. 

Speaking today, Minister Harris said, "The third level sector has once again shown important leadership since the unlawful war in the Ukraine. A new central helpdesk will be established providing important information to Ukrainian people seeking to access third level here in Ireland. 

"The helpdesk will be staffed by Admissions and Researcher Advisors and other experts who will be able to direct students to a local college equipped to meet their educational needs. The Advisors are currently receiving additional training to strengthen the capacity to engage with displaced persons." 

Six staff will reportedly operate the helpdesk for an initial six months. 

The minister stated he is "confident" it will enable Ukrainian students to make informed choices about continued education in Ireland before the new academic year begins in September 2022. 

He said, "I know that many students have already been in contact with our institutions, and the first task of colleagues at the NSR Helpdesk will be to centralise data from these contacts. 

"Our priorities in our education systems have to be to welcome, support and meet the needs of the students, teachers and researchers who are displaced, and I am convinced that this helpdesk is a key element to achieve just that. I am also bringing a memo to Government on a range of additional supports for affected persons." 

Ukrainians seeking assistance can email NSRHelpdesk@mu.ie or call +353 (0)1 474 7788. 

This will first facilitate students who have made direct contact with third level institutions, however the helpdesk is expected to be fully operational for all students in mid-May. 

