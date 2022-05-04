Leaders gather to commemorate Easter Rising after two years of scaled-back ceremony

Irish national leaders, including the Taoiseach and the President, gathered in Arbour Hill today (Wednesday May 4) for the annual commemoration of the 1916 Easter Rising.

The executed leaders of the Rising, a rebellion against British rule that paved the way for Irish independence and the creation of the Republic of Ireland, are buried in Arbour Hill cemetery on the north side of Dublin.

The ceremony was attended by Taoiseach Micheal Martin, as well as President Michael D Higgins.

Irish Defence Minister Simon Coveney was also at the service, which included a mass and a ceremony at the grave of the 1916 leaders.

President Higgins laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in the Rising.

He also inspected a military guard of honour as part of the ceremony.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, was also in attendance alongside Cabinet ministers and Oireachtas members.

In a statement, Mr Coveney welcomed a post-pandemic return to the traditional ceremony.

He said: “While a scaled-back commemorative event at Arbour Hill was arranged for the last two years while public health restrictions were in place, I am delighted to welcome a return to the traditional commemoration in the company of the relatives of the executed leaders.

“I know how much this event means to these families.”