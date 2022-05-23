Taxi driver arrested for driving on Irish roads while disqualified

A taxi driver has been arrested and charged after a disqualification from driving was discovered by Gardai policing Irish roads.
The discovery was made yesterday evening (Sunday May 22) while DMR Roads Policing were conducing public service vehicle enforcement patrols in Dublin City Centre.
The vehicle was impounded.
According to Citizens Information, the penalty for driving while disqualified is a fine of up to €5,000 and/or a prison term of six months.
Motorists who have been disqualified from driving can apply for a licence restoration after two years at a cost of €55.
