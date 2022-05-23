100 years of An Garda Síochána to be celebrated after three month delay

One hundred years of An Garda Síochána is due to be celebrated tomorrow (Tuesday May 24).

The centenary event marks the establishment of the force as a replacement for the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) after the foundation of the Republic of Ireland.

It was due to be celebrated in February this year, however this was rescheduled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Historical talks on the foundation of An Garda Síochána will be given by historians Dr Liam McNiffe and Sergeant John Reynolds about the inaugural meeting of the Police Organising Committee on February 9 1922.

The secret meeting was chaired by General Michael Collins, who was joined by the first Garda Commissioner, Michael Staines, as well as Eoin O'Duffy and Eamon Broy, who both went on to become second and third Garda Commissioners respectively.

Tomorrow night's historical talks will be followed by a panel discussion on the topic 'Has An Garda Síochána lived up to the ideals of those who met in this hotel 100 years ago?'

Panelists will include Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, former Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan, as well as the Minister for Justice 1994-1997 Nora Owen, among others.

It will be streamed live on the Garda Facebook page.