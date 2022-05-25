Search

25 May 2022

€3m investment will restore Ireland's seed potato sector to its 'heyday' - McConalogue

25 May 2022

The Minister for Agriculture has announced his intention to launch a €3million scheme to aid the development of Ireland's seed potato sector. 

The scheme is expected to accelerate capacity within the sector and improve production, storage and marketing infrastructure and ensure supply of high quality seed potato material produced domestically. 

It comes following the UK's exit from the European Union (EU), which resulted in the prohibition of seed potato imports from Great Britain post-Brexit. 

Announcing the scheme yesterday (Tuesday May 24), Minister Charlie McConalogue said, "In recognition of the challenges faced by the Irish potato sector in fulfilling its annual demand for access to high grade seed potato following the exit of the UK from the EU, I am delighted to announce approval of the scheme for this highly specialised farming activity. 

"This presents a timely opportunity for the Irish seed potato sector to develop capacity and expand to ensure a reliable supply of domestically produced high grade seed potato material, with the support of the dedicated Seed Certification Service provided by my department and the Tops Potato Centre in Donegal." 

Funding for the scheme will come from Ireland's allocation of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund (BAR). 

The minister continued: "There is great potential in reviving the domestic seed potato sector. I am committed to seeing it thrive once more once there is leadership from within the sector too. I believe we can restore the industry to its heyday nationally." 

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity with special responsibility for horticulture, Senator Pippa Hackett, welcomed the news. 

She said, "This scheme will be a hugely positive step in contributing to shorter supply chains and sector sustainability in a domestic industry that is synonymous with our country. 

"Ireland is the only EU Member State designated a high health status under EU legislation for the growing of seed potatoes. Investing in the sector to facilitate increased availability of domestically produced high grade seed stocks for Irish ware growers is vitally important to protect our high health status and ensure the potato industry grows to its full potential." 

