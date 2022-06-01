Online abuse of female politicians must be tackled - NI Justice Minister

The Stormont Justice Minister has called for a forum to tackle the online abuse of politicians.

Naomi Long highlighted the targeting of female politicians as a problem which needs to be specifically addressed.

Ms Long made the proposals in a letter to the other Stormont parties.

The recent Stormont election saw a number of incidents hit the headlines, including a physical attack on People Before Profit’s East Belfast candidate Hannah Kenny, and the targeting of posters belonging to SDLP South Belfast candidate Elsie Trainor.

Ms Long and DUP MP Carla Lockhart are among politicians who have previously spoken out about being targeted online.

Meanwhile, prominent victims campaigner Ann Travers announced this week that she is leaving the social media platform Twitter due to the abuse she has received.

While legislation to tackle online abuse, the Online Safety Bill, is progressing through Westminster, Ms Long said she wants experiences in Northern Ireland relayed to the Home Office.

Ms Long has asked all political parties to nominate two members who have been affected or can speak for those affected by such abuse.

She described the election campaign as “incredibly concerning” in terms of the traumatic impact on those targeted as well as a pattern of abuse of people in public life.

“I know from my own experience that having spoken to women who may have considered standing in the election, they were deterred from doing so because of the aggressive nature of politics, particularly the level of online abuse to which they see other women being subjected,” she told the BBC.

“That deterred them from putting their names forward and I think that that is affecting our democratic process in a really negative way.

“So I think it’s important that we sit down, we look at the incidents that happened, we understand how those are being taken forward and hear from those who had those experiences as to how they feel they were treated by the justice system and by others at the time, but also look to see what the law already can do for people and what maybe the law ought to be able to do to offered additional protection for people who are standing in elections because it is an important part of our democratic process.”