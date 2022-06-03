Search for missing walker ends as mountain rescue team find body

A body has been found in Co Kerry in the search for a missing walker.
John Dunne, 60, was reported missing after going for a hike on a local mountain trail in the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Kerry on Wednesday (June 1).
A ground and air search effort, co-ordinated by the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, has been taking place.
Gardai confirmed today (Friday June 3) that members of the mountain rescue team had discovered a body.
A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana would like to thank the Kerry Mountain Rescue, those who assisted with the search, the media and public for their assistance in this matter.”
The body will be taken down from the Macgillycuddy Reeks, gardai said.
