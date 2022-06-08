Search

08 Jun 2022

Electric car sales double in first five months of year

Electric car sales double in first five months of year

Reporter:

David Power

08 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Over one fifth of new cars sold so far this year were either electric or plug-in hybrid models. 

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that in the first five months of 2022, 21% of all new cars licensed for the first time were electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).

The number of new electric cars licensed has more than doubled in the first five months of 2022 compared with same period in 2021

However, the number of new cars licensed in May 2022 fell by 217 (-3%) vehicles compared with May 2021.

In the first five months of 2022, 26% of new private cars licensed were diesel, compared with 37% in the same period in 2021.

There was a fall of 2,403 (-37%) used private cars licensed in May 2022 compared with May 2021.

The number of used cars licensed in the first five months of 2022 decreased by 43% compared with the same period in 2021 (19,310 versus 34,062).

There were 7,307 used (imported) diesel private cars licensed in the first five months of 2022, compared with 20,057 in the same period in 2021.

Toyota (1,033) was the most popular make of new private cars licensed in May 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media