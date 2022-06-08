Electric car sales double in first five months of year

Over one fifth of new cars sold so far this year were either electric or plug-in hybrid models.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that in the first five months of 2022, 21% of all new cars licensed for the first time were electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).

The number of new electric cars licensed has more than doubled in the first five months of 2022 compared with same period in 2021

However, the number of new cars licensed in May 2022 fell by 217 (-3%) vehicles compared with May 2021.

In the first five months of 2022, 26% of new private cars licensed were diesel, compared with 37% in the same period in 2021.

There was a fall of 2,403 (-37%) used private cars licensed in May 2022 compared with May 2021.

The number of used cars licensed in the first five months of 2022 decreased by 43% compared with the same period in 2021 (19,310 versus 34,062).

There were 7,307 used (imported) diesel private cars licensed in the first five months of 2022, compared with 20,057 in the same period in 2021.

Toyota (1,033) was the most popular make of new private cars licensed in May 2022.